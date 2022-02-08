The Salida High School boys’ basketball team beat the Ellicott Thunderhawks 56-39 Monday in Salida.
The Spartans were leading 14-6 by the end of the first quarter, but the Thunderhawks hit several 3-pointers in the second quarter to stay within striking distance of Salida’s lead. At halftime the score was 30-20 with the Spartans leading.
After starting off the game in a zone press, coach Adam Christensen said Salida switched to a full-court man defense after halftime. The Thunderhawks were limited to 7 points in the third, giving the Spartans the opportunity to build their lead. “For as much time as we ran that, we ran it pretty good,” said Christensen.
“I think we should’ve played better,” said senior Beau Cleckner. “But we won, which is what matters.” Cleckner scored 5 points for the Spartans.
“We didn’t play well,” said Christensen. “Not having that preparation time may have hurt us.” Salida’s game against Ellicott was originally scheduled for Feb. 2 but was postponed due to weather.
Christensen previously said he aimed to score at least 60 points a game, something the team did not accomplish Monday. “We didn’t swing the ball enough,” he said. “The first three quarters we struggled to get the ball into the post.”
Christensen said he hopes to improve their offense in practice before their next game.
Leading scorer for the team was Aaron Morgan, a senior, with 14. Junior Chase Diesslin scored 12 and had seven rebounds. “Chase had a really good game,” said Christensen. He said Diesslin did a good job passing the ball and scoring in the post.
Junior Tristan Jackson scored 11 points for Salida.
Christensen said junior Aiden Hadley missed the game due to illness. “Hopefully he’ll be back Wednesday,” he said.
With the win, the Spartans improved to 8-2 in the Tri-Peaks League and are in second place, a half-game ahead of Colorado Springs Christian School. They are 12-4 overall this year.
Salida’s next game is Wednesday at home against Lake County. Varsity tip-off is at 7:30 p.m. It is Senior Night. “It’d be nice for everybody to come out and show their support,” Christensen said.