The Salida Spartans and Woodland Park Panthers battled in a close-fought football game Friday, with the Panthers winning by 1 point in the final seconds, 22-21.
The Spartans started slowly and turned the ball over three times in the first quarter, allowing the Panthers to score and go ahead 7-0.
The second quarter saw a lot of back and forth between the teams.
In the last minute or so of the first half, Salida had the ball, following a 25-minute injury delay for a Woodland Park player.
On third and long for Salida, the Panthers blocked their punt and recovered it in the end zone, making the score 14-0 with 45 seconds left.
The Spartans came fighting back in the last few seconds before halftime, however, when Spartan senior Chase Diesslin caught a pass from junior Caiven Lake, bumping the score to 14-6 with a touchdown, but failing when they went for a 2-point conversion.
“Chase was at his best game and really stepped up,” Spartan coach Matt Luttrell said.
Midway through the third quarter, senior Simon Bertolino lowered his shoulder, gaining positive yards for Salida and moving the Spartans down the field.
Senior Drew Johnson caught a 20-yard screen, which set up junior Chris Graf to run it in for a touchdown. The Spartans converted the 2-point attempt, tying it up at 14-14.
In the fourth quarter Lake ran a boot and hit Diesslin with a 70-yard touchdown pass, the Spartans’ biggest offensive play since 2018, putting another 6 points up on the board for Salida.
With the score at 20-14, junior Brady Potts kicked a point after touchdown when the ball skipped off the offensive linemen through the uprights, bringing the score to 21-14. It was the first PAT for the Spartans since 2018.
The game went back and forth for a bit as the two teams struggled against each other.
With 46 seconds to go, Woodland Park scored another touchdown and made the 2-point conversion.
Salida recovered the ball but did not have enough time to score, so the game went to the Panthers at 22-21.
Luttrell said he wasn’t too happy with the way his team finished.
“If we started fast it would have been a different game,” he said. “We started too slow and too flat. It’s hard to rebound from that.”
He believes the Spartans were the better team in this match and thought they would have played better.
However, in comparison to last year, when the Panthers won 48-6, the Spartans have improved remarkably.
“The players are pretty upset that it slipped out of our fingers at the end,” Luttrell said. “We have to find a way to limit our mistakes.”
Lake went 12 for 23 on passing attempts, putting up 163 yards.
Graf led the team on the ground, with seven carries for 29 yards, while junior Connor Gentile had three for 26.
Diesslin pulled in seven receptions for 122 yards, while Johnson had three for 50.
Defensively Johnson led the team with 16 tackles, including six solos, while Bertolino had six. Junior Ben Clayton had a sack for the Spartans.
The next Spartan varsity game will be at 7 p.m. Friday against the Thunderbolts at Rye High School.