The Salida High School girls’ basketball team lost to the Pagosa Springs Lady Pirates 35-12 Saturday at the Buena Vista tournament.
By the time Salida scored its first basket with 10 seconds left in the first quarter, the game was already starting to feel out of reach. The Lady Spartans were never able to find their footing on the offensive end of the court.
Salida did not score in the second quarter and could only muster a single point in the third. By the time the team managed to put points on the board in the fourth, it was too late.
Saturday’s game left the Lady Spartans with numerous problems to address. They committed 19 turnovers and 18 personal fouls. Their shooting was less than ideal. The Lady Spartans shot 15 percent from the field and 33 percent from the free-throw line. They were also out-rebounded 19 to 10. Salida had not been held to 10 rebounds or fewer in a game since a 2017 loss to Pagosa Springs.
One of the few bright spots in the game was the Lady Spartans’ defense. Over the first four games this season, Pagosa Springs averaged more than 48 points a game. Salida did not allow the Lady Pirates to score more than 9 points in a quarter and kept them well below their season average.
The Salida team had 13 steals to Pagosa Springs’ four. Junior Isabeau Kaess led the team with three steals while freshman Trinity Bertolino scored the most points with 8. The key for Salida going forward will be finding consistency on offense to complement their strong defense.
The Lady Spartans were originally scheduled to play Bayfield on Friday, but Bayfield was unable to make it to the game due to inclement weather.
Salida’s next game is against Center today, when the Lady Spartans will look to rebound in their first home game of the season. The junior varsity is scheduled to play at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity at 6 p.m.
Coach Keith Wyatt did not respond to requests for comment.