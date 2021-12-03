A 13-point run with about four minutes left in the fourth quarter pushed the Salida High School Lady Spartans out of reach of the Gunnison Lady Cowboys, giving Salida its first win, 43-29, Tuesday in Gunnison.
“They were tough,” said coach Keith Wyatt. “It was a close game through the fourth quarter.”
Senior Emma Wilkins led the team with 11 points, six rebounds and two steals.
Also playing strong for the Lady Spartans were senior Caitlyn Smith with 7 points, five assists, six steals and five blocks; junior Isabeau Kaess with 10 points and five steals; and junior Sarah Chick, who had 6 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, eight steals and four blocks.
Wyatt said the team played really well together, with 29 steals, 11 blocks and 16 assists.
“For their first game, they played very well,” Wyatt said. “They got it. They made the adaptations when they needed. Our defense was good. The girls are really buying into our culture, which helps. They are focusing on the non-basketball stuff to make the basketball stuff good.”
The Lady Spartans will have some time off before heading north to the Buena Vista Invitational, Dec. 10 and 11.
They are scheduled to play Bayfield at 7 p.m. Dec. 10 and Pagosa Springs at 10 a.m. Dec. 11.