In a week of great practice and play, the Salida High School girls’ tennis team blanked two teams 7-0 on the road – the Harrison Lady Stallions Thursday and the La Junta Lady Tigers Saturday – taking the Tri-Peaks League championship in the latter match.
They also lost 5-2 to the 4A Pueblo County Lady Hornets Saturday, but coach Josh Bechtel said all the matches lost were played well.
In the Harrison match, all of the positions played better in the second set, Bechtel said. “The girls played awesome today all the way from singles No. 1 to our JV matches.”
He said the most exciting match was the junior varsity doubles, freshman Melissa Lang and sophomore Ruby Mossman. “We were down in the third set 4 to 5 points, and they rattled off 5 unanswered points in a row.” Lang and Mossman won 6-4, 4-6, 10-6.
The junior varsity doubles, a group of three girls who rotate with each other, have won their last five matches this season, he added.
All four of the varsity doubles teams played well too, he said. “Sarah (Chick, senior) and Rachel (Anderson, junior) really figured out how to play well together as a team.” Chick and Anderson, at No. 4 doubles, won 6-3, 6-0.
Seniors Skylar Margos and Lane Baker, at No. 1 doubles, won 6-0, 6-1.
The No. 2 doubles team, junior Kate Young and senior Krystina Delao, took their match 6-3, 6-0.
At No. 3 doubles freshmen Kaija Saari and Madelyn Johnson played a really competitive game to win 6-2, 6-1, Bechtel said. “They always seem to know where each other is on the court.”
In singles play, No. 1 player senior Daisha Thompson won 6-0, 6-1.
At No. 2 singles senior Megan Rhude won 6-1, 6-1.
No. 3 Caroline Wooddell didn’t lose one game in her 6-0, 6-0 win. “She made lots of good adjustments during the match,” Bechtel said. In this match, he said Wooddell had the best volleying and hitting overhead all year.
Playing at Pueblo County High School in a three-team round robin, Bechtel said the team knew going into their first match the Lady Tigers would be warmed up from playing Pueblo County.
Once the Lady Spartans got warmed up, however, they switched the match in their favor, and there was great positioning across the board, he said.
Bechtel said he was impressed with Wooddell’s play in the Pueblo County tournament, which he described as calm and collected. Wooddell won both her matches, 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 against La Junta and 6-0, 6-2 against Pueblo County.
Thompson won her matches against La Junta 6-2, 6-1 and Pueblo County 6-3, 6-2.
Rhude won 6-3, 6-1 against La Junta and lost to Pueblo County 2-6, 1-6.
Margos and Baker won against La Junta 7-5, 6-0 and lost to Pueblo County 0-6, 2-6.
Young and Deleo took their La Junta match 6-2, 6-3 and lost their Pueblo County match in a tiebreaker, 6-7, 2-6, 5-7.
Johnson and Saari triumphed against La Junta with a 7-3 tiebreaker after being down in their second set, 7-6, 6-3, and lost against Pueblo County 2-6, 1-6.
Chick and Anderson won by default in La Junta’s match and lost 3-6, 1-6 to the Lady Hornets.
“At the beginning of the season I didn’t know if that was in our sights,” Bechtel said of the League championship. “It’s good to see them want it and go out and earn it.”
The Lady Spartans were scheduled to play Monday at Douglas County against 4A-5A schools Douglas County, Golden and Smokey Hill. “It’s just what we need to do to get ready for the regional tournament,” Bechtel said.