In a week of great practice and play, the Salida High School girls’ tennis team blanked two teams 7-0 on the road – the Harrison Lady Stallions Thursday and the La Junta Lady Tigers Saturday – taking the Tri-Peaks League championship in the latter match.

They also lost 5-2 to the 4A Pueblo County Lady Hornets Saturday, but coach Josh Bechtel said all the matches lost were played well.