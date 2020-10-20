Salida boys’ and girls’ cross country teams finished in the top-10 Saturday at the Class 3A state championships in Colorado Springs.
Led by all-state honorable mention performances from Elijah Wilcox and Quinn Smith, the Spartans finished eighth while the Lady Spartans finished 10th in the team races.
“The fact that we got eighth this year, I’m stoked how every individual did,” said SHS junior Kuper Banghart. “The girls did fantastic as well.”
The performance also came on the heels of a regional meet where the boys and girls teams both qualified for state short-handed.
“Let’s be honest, last week held enough pressure to make an Insta-Pot proud,” said head coach Kenny Wilcox. “Could the guys rise to the challenge for a second consecutive week? It’s never easy to get up emotionally on back-to-back weeks.”
The Spartans got Banghart and Logan Merriam back for state, but senior Fern Clark was unable to compete.
“We weren’t expecting Logan because he was in the same predicament (after a possible exposure to COVID-19),” Banghart said. “We were all really missing her so that was definitely tough.”
In the boys’ race, Elijah Wilcox started in the first wave with the class’ top runners.
“Elijah had set the big goal of finishing within the top 10 of the individual race,” coach Wilcox said. “Coming in, we reasoned that the magical number for a top 10 finish would be around 17 flat or under.
“Right on cue, 16:59 was 10th and you can see that Elijah was just off the pace. He did finish 29 seconds ahead of last year’s state finish and 12 spots up.
“I’m glad we’ve got one more year to do some shaving!”
Elijah placed 15th in 17:11, earning an all-state honorable mention and just missing a spot on the all-state second team.
Banghart, meanwhile, competed in his first race since getting diagnosed with type 1 diabetes.
“I felt good; better than I have in a while,” Banghart said. “It’s been a crazy learning curve.”
Banghart said he had been noticing a decline in his performance, even at practices, during the season. After Salida’s home meet, however, he said he went comatose for two days after the race, leading him to make a doctor’s appointment.
“It was a curve ball,” he said about the diagnosis. “It was kind of weird and bitter sweet. They can give you a drug to make you feel immediately, but it’s never going away.”
Banghart ended up using Arlo Follet’s regional time, which put him in the fourth wave of 25. He left the wave in his dust.
“I passed quite a bit,” he said. “I went out hard at the starting line because I wanted to see what I could do. I gassed most of my heat in the first minute and passed half of another heat before I was finished; that was fun.”
Banghart ended up finishing 44th in 18:13. Hollis Beddingfield finished two spots ahead of Banghart (42nd, 18:11). Izayah Baxter placed 53rd in 18:26.
“I had circled 18:16 in my notes when preparing for the guys’ race,” coach Wilcox said.
“This was good enough for 55th place last year at the state meet. We figured if Hollis, Kuper and Izayah could come within range of this number, we would be set up for a solid team score and could give a good swing at cracking the top ten in the team scoring.
“What did the trio average? Answer: 18:16! Hollis and Izayah crushed the third wave.
“Kuper, coming out of wave four, blew through two entire waves and his finishing time was good enough to place him in wave two.”
Tristan Jackson placed 94th in 21:00 to round out Salida’s team score while Logam Merriam placed 96th in 21:23.
Gunnison’s Alex Baca claimed the individual title in 16:07 while Frontier Academy took the team championship.
“As one of the smaller 3A schools, it is fun to see how we would have stacked up in the 2A race,” coach Wilcox said. “Following the score four format of 2A, Salida would have walked away with the title.”
In the girls’ race, the Lady Spartans did better than predicted.
“A virtual meet of the 15 state teams showed Salida in the 13th position,” coach Wilcox said. “I’m not superstitious, but 13th wasn’t where we wanted to finish. Further, Salida had been on the outside of the top ten rankings all season and without Fern racing the mountain got a little taller.”
Running in wave one, Smith placed 17th in 20:22 to earn an all-state honorable mention and lead the Lady Spartans.
“Wave one is where all of the big cats hang out and Quinn showed up with her claws out and ready to pounce,” the coach said.
Smith ended up running the course 16 seconds faster than last year, improving 12 places in the process.
Alex Hebert was the next Lady Spartan to finish, placing 58th in 22:11. Lanee Dziura finished 62nd in 22:26, Kaylynn Shaffer crossed 66th in 22:41 while Lydia Tonnesen rounded out the team score with a 77th place in 23:23.
“Lanee and Kaylynn did their part of winning places in wave three and Alex is figuring out how to run on the state course while dealing with side stitches,” coach Wilcox said.
After the five scorers, Salida was tied with Moffat County at 243. Ella Haynes, however, finished ahead of Moffat County’s sixth runner to break the tie in favor of Salida. Haynes finished 82nd in 23:55.
“Ella has been one of our most improved athletes all season and is on a fine progression trajectory,” coach Wilcox said.
“They absolutely crushed it,” Banghart said about the girls. “They pulled through and performed.”
Basalt’s Katelyn Maley won the individual title in 18:39 while The Classical Academy won the team title with 65 points.
In 2A, Buena Vista captured the girls’ team championship. Mallory Salazar finished third overall to lead BV while Zalia Smith finished seventh, Molly McMurry crossed 12th, Kadence Kelso finished 26th and Alexis Santopietro placed 30th.
Buena Vista won the state championship with 31 team points, followed by Lake County (41) and Lyons (93).
“Where would our girls have finished in 2A? Third, behind local schools Buena Vista and Lake County,” coach Wilcox said. “Clearly some talent here in these mountains.”
Buena Vista’s boys, meanwhile, finished seventh in the team race with Rosston Sherlock’s seventh-place finish leading the way.
The championship completes a shortened season that featured numerous new protocols to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It has all been so surreal,” Banghart said. “Every time we had an expectation, it shifted. Being unsure was the default position for the season.”
He thanked his coaches for helping them navigate the season.
“I definitely want to give a huge shout out to our coaching team, they all were spectacular,” Banghart said. “All of the coaches adapted fast and knew how to make (the season) fun.”
Coach Wilcox also gave his coaches credit for the team’s success.
“If anyone wants to know the secret to Salida XC, I’m pointing at coaches Gun, Sarah, Blondeau, Patrick, Jerry, Mac, Natalie and Jason,” he said. “You’re the best and we all know it.”
Shaffer and Clark were the team’s only seniors this year.
“Begrudgingly, we say goodbye to Fern and Kaylynn,” coach Wilcox said. “Both of you have been a mainstay of this girls’ team for four straight years and have played a major role in contributing to four league titles and three top ten state finishes. Beyond your performances, my life has been enhanced by being in your presence.”