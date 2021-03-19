Swimmers compete at state

Lady Spartan swimmers competed in the 3A state championships Tuesday in Thornton. All five of Salida High School’s swimmers who competed swam either a personal best or seasonal best time at the meet.
Salida competed in five individual events and two relays at state. With only 20 qualifiers in each event, only the finals were contested so every swim scored team points.
Salida finished 17th out of 32 teams with 79 points. Evergreen won the crown with 360 points.
“We’ve had an incredibly difficult year for training and competing with all of the COVID restrictions on our team, on the pool and on the weight room,” said Salida head coach Wendy Gorie. “We had less than six weeks to train our girls. That we even made it to state is a miracle. That our girls performed at the level they did at state and swam personal best times is a testament to their focus, determination and hard work. I’m more proud of this team than any other team I’ve ever coached.”
Ember Hill had the team’s top swim at the meet in the 100-yard breaststroke. The sophomore lowered her previous fastest time by almost 1.5 seconds, moving up four places in the process to finish seventh in 1 minute, 11.07 seconds. Gorie called it, “an amazing swim.”
Hill also competed in the 200 individual medley, placing 19th in 2:30.47.
Senior Lily Lengerich swam her fastest times of the season in both the 50-free and 100-free. Lengerich touched 10th in the 50 free in 25.81. In the 100-free, she finished 11th in 56.81.
Senior Allyna Bright, meanwhile, knocked seven seconds off her previous best time of the year in the 500-free. She placed 14th in the event in 5:42.81.
Salida also competed in the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay.
Senior Hannah Rhude and junior Jaesa Carlson joined Hill and Lengerich in the medley relay.
Rhude swam a personal best in the backstroke portion, Carslon swam a personal best in the butterfly leg, Hill swam a personal best in the breastroke leg and Salida finished 13th in 1:57.55.
In the 400-free relay, Rhude and Bright swam two more personal best times on their legs. Hill and Lengerich joined forces with them and Salida finished 14th in 3:58.67.