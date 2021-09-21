River Thompson

Courtesy photo

Salida High School freshman River Thompson sets her pace Saturday at the Cowboy Invitational in Gunnison. Thompson finished 27th with a time of 23 minutes, 36 seconds. The boys’ team took first place and the girls finished second.

by Brian McCabe

Mail News Editor

The Salida High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country team competed in the Gunnison Cowboy Invitational Saturday, where they laid down the law, with the boys finishing first and the girls second.

“By most standards times weren’t quite as fast this week, but there were some athletes who defied the odds of homecoming fatigue, 7,700 feet of altitude and adjusted race strategies,” coach Kenny Wilcox said. “We came to Gunnison to run as a team and that goal was accomplished.”

The boys’ team placed five runners in the top 11 places, with senior Elijah Wilcox placing second with a time of 16 minutes, 45 seconds, his brother freshman Zeke Wilcox finishing third in 17:17, senior Kuper Banghart finishing fifth at 17:22, junior Izayah Baxter finishing 10th at 18:17 and senior Hollis Beddingfield hot on his heals, finishing 11th, also with a time of 18:17.

“Elijah, Kuper, Izayah and Hollis are the only current runners who ran this course in 2020,” coach Wilcox said. “The 2021 version of this quartet averaged 43 seconds faster per runner. The added strength and depth as provided outside of these four runners backs up why the Spartans are currently ranked No. 6 in (Colorado) 3A (cross country).”

The one team the girls lost to was 4A Northfield of the Denver area, and they beat Lake County, who is ranked No. 3 in 2A and were last year’s runner-ups in state.

“Our girls were able to make up ground on Lake County over the second half of the race to secure the runner-up position,” coach Wilcox said. “This is a result that should boost our team’s level of confidence.”

The Salida cross-country team is running in the Buena Vista Classic today at McMurry Ranch between Nathrop and Buena Vista.

Middle-schoolers begin running at 4 p.m. and high-schoolers at 5 p.m.

Boys’ results

Athlete                            Time Place

Elijah Wilcox                 16:45        2

Zeke Wilcox                   17:17        3

Kuper Banghart            17:22        5

Izayah Baxter                18:17      10

Hollis Beddingfield       18:17      11

Jack Landry                    19:21      20

Ryan Osness                  20:14      33

Hudson Fisher               20:40      41

Brennan King                21:28      53

Zac Cates                     22:54*      59

Logan Merriam             22:57      60

Talmage Trujillo           22:59      61

Tobin Wheeler              23:02      64

Cooper Hodge              23:37      68

Cameron Paine             23:38      69

Girls’ Results

Athlete                            Time Place

Quinn Smith                  20:35        5

Alex Hebert                   22:18      14

Emerson Reed              22:36      15

Lane Baker                    22:42      19

Lydia Tonnesen            23:19      25

River Thompson           23:36      27

Ella Haynes                    24:16      38

Kate Adams                   25:08      46

Amy Adams                 26:30*      55

Cecilia Duran               26:37*      57

Rian Baker                     26:57      59

Riley Tomkiewicz         37:04      77

*denotes personal record