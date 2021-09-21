by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School boys’ and girls’ cross-country team competed in the Gunnison Cowboy Invitational Saturday, where they laid down the law, with the boys finishing first and the girls second.
“By most standards times weren’t quite as fast this week, but there were some athletes who defied the odds of homecoming fatigue, 7,700 feet of altitude and adjusted race strategies,” coach Kenny Wilcox said. “We came to Gunnison to run as a team and that goal was accomplished.”
The boys’ team placed five runners in the top 11 places, with senior Elijah Wilcox placing second with a time of 16 minutes, 45 seconds, his brother freshman Zeke Wilcox finishing third in 17:17, senior Kuper Banghart finishing fifth at 17:22, junior Izayah Baxter finishing 10th at 18:17 and senior Hollis Beddingfield hot on his heals, finishing 11th, also with a time of 18:17.
“Elijah, Kuper, Izayah and Hollis are the only current runners who ran this course in 2020,” coach Wilcox said. “The 2021 version of this quartet averaged 43 seconds faster per runner. The added strength and depth as provided outside of these four runners backs up why the Spartans are currently ranked No. 6 in (Colorado) 3A (cross country).”
The one team the girls lost to was 4A Northfield of the Denver area, and they beat Lake County, who is ranked No. 3 in 2A and were last year’s runner-ups in state.
“Our girls were able to make up ground on Lake County over the second half of the race to secure the runner-up position,” coach Wilcox said. “This is a result that should boost our team’s level of confidence.”
The Salida cross-country team is running in the Buena Vista Classic today at McMurry Ranch between Nathrop and Buena Vista.
Middle-schoolers begin running at 4 p.m. and high-schoolers at 5 p.m.
Boys’ results
Athlete Time Place
Elijah Wilcox 16:45 2
Zeke Wilcox 17:17 3
Kuper Banghart 17:22 5
Izayah Baxter 18:17 10
Hollis Beddingfield 18:17 11
Jack Landry 19:21 20
Ryan Osness 20:14 33
Hudson Fisher 20:40 41
Brennan King 21:28 53
Zac Cates 22:54* 59
Logan Merriam 22:57 60
Talmage Trujillo 22:59 61
Tobin Wheeler 23:02 64
Cooper Hodge 23:37 68
Cameron Paine 23:38 69
Girls’ Results
Athlete Time Place
Quinn Smith 20:35 5
Alex Hebert 22:18 14
Emerson Reed 22:36 15
Lane Baker 22:42 19
Lydia Tonnesen 23:19 25
River Thompson 23:36 27
Ella Haynes 24:16 38
Kate Adams 25:08 46
Amy Adams 26:30* 55
Cecilia Duran 26:37* 57
Rian Baker 26:57 59
Riley Tomkiewicz 37:04 77
*denotes personal record