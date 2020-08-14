The Alliance announced registration is now open for the 2020 Monarch Crest Crank scheduled for Sept. 20.
The annual mountain bike event is a major fundraising event for The Alliance, which provides services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual abuse.
There is an $85 entry fee which includes the ride, on-course support, a shuttle to the Crest and back down to Salida, post-ride food and beverage at a local restaurant and a Discovery pass with savings at local businesses.
New this year is a “virtual supporter” option at $25.
Registration is limited and ends Sept. 19.
For event information and registration visit monarchcrestcrank.com.
“Now, more than ever, The Alliance is in need of financial support,” The Alliance housing coordinator Kim Bouldin said.
For more information about how to support The Alliance, please call 719-539-7347 or email info@alliancechaffee.org.