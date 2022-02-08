The Salida High School girls’ basketball team lost to Ellicott 51-16 Monday on the road.
“We had a pretty good start,” said coach Keith Wyatt. “We just couldn’t sustain it.”
The Lady Spartans kept it close early on, but eventually the Lady Thunderhawks’ shooting attack was too much to withstand. “They have a couple good shooters,” Wyatt said. “They beat us pretty good.”
With the loss, Salida’s record is now 7-8 overall and 4-5 in the Tri-Peaks League. With the win, Ellicott is 13-2 overall and 7-2 in league play.
After a much needed winning streak after winter break, the Lady Spartans have lost two in a row. “It was a good challenge,” said Wyatt. “We can learn from it.”
He said the team is going to work on how they handle pressure. “We struggled a bit on offense,” he said. “They pressured a lot, they’re physical.” The Lady Spartans will try to improve their fundamentals and work on passing and jump stops in their upcoming practices.
Junior Sarah Chick had a good performance for the Lady Spartans. “Sarah played really tough,” said Wyatt. “She played good defense and got some rebounds.” Chick has been the Lady Spartans’ leading rebounder this season, averaging 8.5 rebounds per game.
Senior Caitlyn Smith was a standout, especially on the defensive end. “Caitlyn played pretty well,” said Wyatt. He said her defense and passing were good. Smith has led the team in steals this season.
Senior Ari Howell suffered an ankle injury during the game. “It looked pretty bad,” said Wyatt. Her status is uncertain, but he does not expect her to play Wednesday.
Salida’s next game is Wednesday at home against Lake County. Varsity tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. The Lady Spartans will honor their seniors at the game. “It’s always emotional,” said Wyatt. “I hope they know they’re appreciated.”