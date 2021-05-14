by Brian McCabe
After four cancellations, the Salida High School girls’ tennis team finally played their first match of the season Wednesday, losing 5-2 in a nonconference match with the Pueblo West Lady Cyclones.
It was the third match of the season for Pueblo West, a 4A school.
“Today was exciting, great to just be able to play again,” Salida coach Josh Bechtel said. “We were just two tiebreaker wins from a 4-3 victory for us. It’s just nice to get this first match from under our belts.”
At No. 1 singles junior Maddie Anderson lost her first set 2-6, won her second set 7-6 with a 7-3 tiebreaker, then went into a 10-point tiebreaker for her third set, which she lost 6-10.
“I am always amazed at Maddie’s athleticism,” Bechtel said. “She gets shots and returns she shouldn’t be able to make. She played extremely well today, against one of the top No. 1 singles players, and it could have gone either way.”
Senior Grace Johnson, at No. 2 singles, lost 3-6, 3-6.
“Grace played really well today,” Bechtel said. “Her opponent played a very conservative and defense style, which Grace wasn’t used to. At No. 2 singles play, it’s mostly more aggressive, so this style kind of threw Grace off. She played very well though.”
At No. 3 singles, sophomore Daisha Thompson lost 5-7, 2-6.
“This was Daisha’s first competitive tennis match ever today,” Bechtel said. “She jumped in and played extremely well. I think she has a lot of potential.”
At No. 1 doubles, seniors Caroline Edgington and Raley Patch lost 0-6, 0-6.
“This was another situation where both girls are still learning,” Bechtel said. “They’ve never played together competitively before, and this is Raley’s first year. Plus, they were probably playing the best No. 1 doubles team they will see all year. They showed a lot of improvement today.”
Senior Allyna Bright and junior Lydia Tonnesen, the No. 2 doubles team, lost their first set 1-6, won their second set 6-4 and lost the 10-point tiebreaker 8-10.
“They got off to a rough start, but played aggressive in the second, and were so close to winning that tiebreaker,” Bechtel said. “They played really well today.”
The No. 3 doubles team, junior Brooke Bright and sophomore Vivian Volkmann, lost their first set 6-7 on a 5-7 tiebreaker, won their second set 6-2, and won the third 10-point tiebreaker 10-6 for the team’s first win of the day.
“It was really fun to watch them step up,” Bechtel said. “They really rose to the occasion. It would have been easy to give up after losing that first match in a close tiebreaker, but they did great. So exciting to see.”
Sophomore Megan Rhude and junior Annie Hill, the No. 4 doubles team, won their first set 6-4, lost their second 3-6 and won the 10-point tiebreaker 12-10.
“They started strong, then got a little bit complacent, but they came back strong on the tiebreaker,” Bechtel said. “It was great to watch.”
The Lady Spartans are now 0-1 for the season, with no conference matches. Their first conference match was their home match Thursday against the Colorado Springs Christian School Lady Lions.