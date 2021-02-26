Spartans beat Woodland Park, fall to CSCS

Salida High School boys basketball team played two games this week and ended up with completely different results.
The Spartans beat Woodland Park Tuesday on the road, 80-65, but couldn’t seem to buy a bucket Thursday and lost to the Colorado Springs Christian School, 67-40.
“We played really good that game (against Woodland Park),” said Salida head coach Donnie Kaess. “That was a good win. It was like night and day how we played today (against CSCS).”
Salida had some impressive blocked shots against Woodland Park. Godina flew in to reject a Panther who was briefly wide open under the net. Ellis swatted away a 3-pointer attempt, Jackson blocked a shot on the perimeter way out of bounds and Ferguson rejected a quick shot after an inbound pass.
The game was close early. Ferguson assisted Ellis on a 3-pointer to give Salida a 7-6 lead and the Spartans led the rest of the way.
With a 1-point lead at 12-11, however, Salida went on a 13-1 run at the end of the first and start of the second.
Gislason ended the first by sinking a turnaround just before the buzzer. Ellis and Jackson then sunk 3-pointers to start the second.
Salida took a 32-24 lead into halftime and then out-scored the Panthers 23-14 in the third. Godina scored 10 of his team-high 24 points in the third.
Ellis hit a 3-pointer to start the fourth, sinking a shot beyond the arch in four quarters to finish with 16 points.
Salida led by as many as 21 points in the fourth and finished comfortably ahead.
Jackson had 12 points in the game, Gislason added 11, Ferguson scored 9, Morgan chipped in 4 while Elijah Roberts and Braden Collins each scored 2.
“We shot the ball really well and played together,” Kaess said.
On Thursday, however, Salida struggled to score.
“We were taking good shots, they just weren’t falling,” Kaess said.
Salida trailed 13-4 after the first, 27-13 at halftime and 55-26 after three.
Damon Redfeather came off the bench and sunk three 3-pointers to lead Salida with 9 points.
Gislason did all of the team’s scoring in the first and finished with 8 points. Ellis added 7, Godina had 5 and five other Spartans chipped in a bucket.
“Our heads just weren’t in it tonight,” Kaess said. “It’s disappointing, but we’ll learn from it and get better.”
The Spartans face La Junta at 1 p.m. Saturday in an away game. Salida will then battle the Buena Vista Demons on Wednesday.