Long wins Pine Creek

The Pine Creek giant slalom returned to FIBArk this year, forcing boaters to make tough moves in tough water in the Pine Creek section of rapids below Granite.
“That was probably the coolest whitewater kayak race I’ve done in my life,” said Mike Harvey, former commodore and co-owner of Bad Fish SUP. “I’ve been running it for 27 years, but all of a sudden it was new. Putting gates in there forced me to run it totally different.”
Harvey said his strategy was all about controlling his speed. “I felt if I sprinted I would blow the gates,” he said.
The course featured four gates, forcing competitors to slice through two going downriver and paddle up river through the other two in the whitewater section.
In the end, Tren Long reached the top of the podium with a winning time of 123.46 seconds, finishing just over 2 seconds ahead of Harvey’s son, Miles Harvey who took second in 125.70. Miles, however, got a gold medal on Sunday when he won the SUP division in the intermediate downriver race.
Merle Long finished third in 127.89 in Pine Creek, followed by Kyler Long (130.46), JD Henderson (133.52), Harvey (138.52), Matt Sloan (141.63), Joe Giglio (143.11), Craig Phillips (143.46), Matt Fritz (152.17), Scott Hershey (186.03), Nicholas Gallo (199.39), London Aguon (203.52) and Jeremy Hittle (227.70).
In the women’s competition, Kestrel Kunz finished her first in 156.68, besting Maya Rosecrance who finished second in 205.44.
While Mike Harvey finished sixth, he said he was happy for the chance to race; for a lot of years, he’s been directing the SUP events, but said he usually finds a way to participate in FIBArk. With most events canceled this year due to the pandemic, Mike took advantage of the opportunity and competed in all three river races during the weekend, also including the slalom on Saturday and the marathon downriver on Sunday.
“Racing for me is still what I want to do,” Mike said. “I’m grateful to the board and all the volunteers for doing this in spite of the difficulties. It really was an awesome weekend.”