by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
For the first time since 2018, the Salida Spartans boys’ baseball team beat their cross-county rivals, the Buena Vista Demons, 9-7 Wednesday in BV.
Salida jumped to an early lead, finishing the first inning up 2-1 before their hot bats put them up 7-1 at the top of the second. BV was able to score one to end the inning 7-2.
Both teams were scoreless through the third inning before the Spartans put up two more in the top of the fourth to go up 9-2.
The Demons scored once more in the bottom of the fifth, for the 9-3 score, then twice in the bottom of the sixth to make it 9-5.
The bottom of the seventh became a real nail-biter for Salida, as BV scored two more, making it 9-7, and loading the bases for the possible win, before Salida was able to shut them down.
This was the second meet-up of the season, with the Demons winning 19-0 in Salida.
Salida is now 10-10 for the season and 5-4 in the 3A/2A Tri-Peaks league. Buena Vista is now 12-8 overall and 5-3 in the Tri-Peaks league.
Senior Cayden Mazza pitched six plus innings for Salida, before freshman Brody Hudson came in to finish the game.
The Spartans will head to La Junta Saturday, where they will play Ellicot at noon, and then either La Junta or Colorado Springs Christian School.
Salida beat Ellicot 20-5 earlier this year, and split a double header against CSCS, winning 13-1 and losing 13-2.
Lamar is ranked fifth in the Tri-Peaks league, while Salida is sixth, Ellicott is seventh and CSCS is ranked eighth.
The Mountain Mail was unable to reach Coach Babes Marchase before press time.