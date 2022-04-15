The Salida High School girls’ golf team finished fourth of 10 teams Monday at Desert Hawk Golf Course in Pueblo.
Coach Russ Johnson said, “The weather was outstanding; the girls definitely are lowering their scores as the season progresses.”
Freshman Kaelin Martellaro finished sixth of 55 golfers with a score of 103.
Emma Trollip, a freshman, placed 10th with a 105. Johnson said, “Trollip had her personal best round that day.”
Salida also sent senior Mya Rollo and sophomore Jessica Clinton to the tournament. Rollo shot a 117, which was good enough for 26th place. Clinton finished with a 127, which landed her in 42nd. Johnson noted that it was Clinton’s first time ever playing a full 18 holes, saying, “That was pretty big for her.”
“They’re looking pretty good heading into the Tri-Peaks tournament Thursday,” said Johnson. “Hopefully they have a good showing and play well.”
