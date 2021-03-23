The Chaffee County Bowling Association held its Open Championship Bowling tournament recently at Split Happens in Salida.
Both men and women bowlers were eligible to compete in the tournament. The Split Happens team, however, took home top honors in the team competition with a score of 3,386.
The team included Robert Gower, John Hixenbaugh, Joe Pizzino, Adrian Pugh and Eric McGowan. Pizzino bowled a 299 during the team event.
Norm Veasman, meanwhile, won the singles competition by rolling an 813 series.
Pugh won the all events scratch title with a 1,826.
Tim Walker Jr., meanwhile, was the tournament champion with a score 2,164 for the all events handicap.
In addition to having a good time, bowlers also raised $1,100 for hospitalized veterans through the Bowler’s to Veteran’s Link charity.