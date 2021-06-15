The Salida High School track and field team took a reduced team to Colorado Springs Saturday for the Doherty Spartan Invitational.
The Spartans lined up against 24 teams, but only one female Salida athlete and five males competed. The boys’ team nevertheless placed 21st.
Coach Randy Kapushion said this was a chance for some of the athletes to solidify their chances to qualify for the state meet.
Sophomore Cecilia Duran represented the Lady Spartans. She ran in the 800 meter, finishing 38th with a time of 3 minutes, 12.32 seconds, and the 1,600-meter, placing 29th with a time of 6:59.72.
“Cecilia did well today,” Kapushion said. “She set personal records for herself in both races.”
For the boys, junior Elijah Wilcox finished fourth in the 1,600 meter with a time of 4:34.89.
Kapushion said Wilcox is sitting at the No. 5 spot for state rankings in the 1,600 and about 12th in the 3,200 meter, and should qualify for state in both races.
Junior Kuper Baghart and sophomore Logan Merriam also ran in the 1,600, finshing 14th and 56th respectively, with times of 4:47.30 and 6:23.38.
Junior Hollister Beddingfield cut a second and a half off his time in the 800 meter, finishing sixth with a time of 2:02.99. That moves him up to 12th in state and should qualify for the state meet.
Merriam also ran in the 400 meter, finishing 41st with a time of 1:12.43.
“Today we were really working on solidifying positions to make it to state,” Kapushion said. “There was some tough competition today; everyone really rose to the occasion.”
Salida will host the league tournament beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday at Salida High School.