While the door for electric bike use on many new public lands was unlocked recently by the Department of Interior, it will be a while still before any doors actually open to allow e-bikes on trails.
“The (Bureau of Land Management) rule provides that authorized officers may authorize, through subsequent land-use planning or implementation-level decisions, the use of Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bikes on non-motorized roads and trails,” Brant Porter, public information officer with the Bureau of Land Management said.
Porter then outlined the process.
“Before any on-the-ground changes can occur, an authorized officer must issue a land use planning or implementation-level decision that complies with (National Environmental Policy Act) and other applicable legal requirements. Both the land use planning and implementation-level decisions will go through the same NEPA process as we go through for any project or plan, which includes public comment as a key piece of that process.”
Locally, Salida Mountain Trails has remained neutral on e-bikes.
Mike Smith, SMT president, said the organization hasn’t taken an official stance on e-bikes. He did say, however, that they hope a-one-size-fits-all approach isn’t adopted. Smith said he hoped acting agencies provide opportunities at local levels to find out what might work best and also find out what the community wants from the new ruling.
Nate Morris, pro shop director at Fat Tire Bikes in Poncha Springs, meanwhile sees the ruling as a potential opportunity for more people to enjoy some trails.
“I think it would be great if the folks riding the e-bikes could experience some of the same trails as the folks on a regular bike,” Morris said.
Fat Tire Bikes is part of Western Recreation Industries, which has been in business since 1928, including 27 years at its current location. The business focuses mostly on archery and added electronic bikes, e-bikes, to its offerings as a tool for hunters.
“Quietkat was marketing almost exclusively to hunters,” Morris said. “We started bringing in some with that in mind.”
The demand for the electronic bikes, however, has continued to increase since then, he said.
“A large number of the folks purchasing e-bikes are people who have always enjoyed bicycling but are no longer able to do so at the same level,” Morris said. “This is typically do to ageing, injury, surgery, etc. E-bikes have been a way to keep this community of folks doing what they love to do. They are also commonly purchased as a way for couples with differing fitness levels to be able to bicycle together.”
Morris also addressed the stigma that people who ride e-bikes aren’t really earning their turns.
“This sort of elitism is gonna be found in every sport,” he said. “Fly fisherman will always look down on spin fisherman, traditional archers will always look down compound archers, trail runners will often refer to treadmills as fake running and I think that we are all guilty of finding ourselves feeling superior to those who ‘didn’t put in the real work.’ In the end I think I’m personally very open to everyone having an opportunity to enjoy the public lands and trails that our hunting and fishing licenses pay for us all to enjoy.”
Morris also acknowledged that e-bikes aren’t suitable for every trail.
“There are certainly some trails I would not recommend taking a very heavy e-bike on,” he said. “On a very steep trail with sharp turns, adequate time to slow a heavy bike should be a consideration when deciding which trails are safe to take your e-bike.”
Since e-bikes are easier to climb, however, they’d likely pass many other user groups on the trails.
Trail damage, however, shouldn’t be a concern, Morris said.
“Since e-bikes do not produce the torque associated with other motorized vehicles such as motorcycles and ATVs, damage to trails is not a consideration,” he said.
Now it will be up to the BLM and other Department of Interior agencies to decide how to move forward.