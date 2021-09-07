The Salida High School cross-country team kicked off their season with some strong finishes at the Arapahoe Warrior Invitational Saturday, despite having a several runners held out due to injuries.
Coach Kenny Wilcox said the course was a little different this year, as it usually features two water crossings, but due to heavy rain and hail hitting the Denver area just hours before the race, course officials were forced to reroute the race.
The first race of the day was the boys’ freshman/sophomore race, with the Spartan team finishing 10th of 36 teams.
“This group provided ample reasons for why the men wearing purple jerseys with a large white S will be a team to be feared well beyond this season,” Wilcox said.
The team was missing sophomore Jack Landry, whose addition would “likely jump us up a few more rungs on the ladder of team placing,” Wilcox said. He also praised first-time racer sophomore Cameron Paine, saying he is showing a “ton of promise.” Freshman Zeke Wilcox finished second in the freshman/sophomore race with a time of 17 minutes, 5 seconds.
The boys’ varsity and junior/senior teams were running at lower strength, with seniors Elijah Wilcox and Kuper Banghart taking the field while seniors Hollis Beddingfield and Talmage Trujillo and juniors Izayah Baxter and Logan Merriam out for the day.
Elijah Wilcox took seventh in the varsity race with a time of 16:10 while Banghart finished 29th in 17:12.
For the girls, coach Wilcox said junior Quinn Smith was a real stand-out for the day.
“In recent weeks ... Quinn has begun to elevate her level of focus in practice,” the coach said. “Today, Quinn brought that same approach to her race and in the process she netted a massive personal best.”
Smith finished 21st in the girls’ varsity race with a time of 19:29.
“Of the girls who raced today, there was a solid group of girls within close range of one another,” coach Wilcox said. “If we can take advantage of this in training and racing over the next seven weeks, I believe this girls’ team will see marked improvement. Those 23s will melt into 22s and the 22s will shrink to 21s. When this happens, we will be a team that others will not be able to sleep on.”
Wilcox also gave a shout-out to sophomore Riley Tomkiewicz.