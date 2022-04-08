The Salida High School girls’ golf team tied for fifth of nine teams at a golf competition Tuesday in Trinidad.
The Lady Spartans tied with two other schools and were two strokes behind the third-place school.
Freshman Kaelin Martellaro took third place after a scorecard playoff in a field of about 45 golfers. She had several pars and a birdie, and her score of 101 was a personal best.
“Today went well,” said coach Tami Smith. “All of them were smoking their drives.” Smith noted the golfers had issues with high winds, with gusts of more than 25 mph in Trinidad.
Sophomore Adyson Hadley and freshman Emma Trollip finished 16th and 19th respectively. Both golfers shot several pars in the competition. Smith said, “They were really excited about those.”
Sophomore Elise Tanner finished 28th. Smith said Tanner improved on every hole and has been working on her swing lately.
“The team is high spirited and enjoys the game,” said Smith. “They stayed positive and focused; their game showed that they enjoyed the day.”