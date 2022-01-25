The Salida High School girls’ basketball team beat Woodland Park 51-43 Friday on the road.
The Lady Spartans improved to 5-6 overall and 3-3 in league play.
“We had a great first half,” said coach Keith Wyatt. “I thought we made a lot of good plays and decisions to get the win.”
With the win, the Salida girls have won four out of their last five games. “We’ve been playing really well since the new year,” Wyatt said. “Our schedule was really tough in the beginning.” He said it takes time for the team to adjust to a new coach and system.
Freshman Trinity Bertolino was the leading scorer for the Lady Spartans. She had 17 points and made all three of her attempts from beyond the arc.
“She shot really well,” said Wyatt. “She’s just a scorer.” He said Bertolino has been starting for Salida the past three games due to her offensive prowess.
Seniors Emma Wilkins and Caitlyn Smith played well for Salida. Wilkins scored 11 points with 9 of those points coming from 3-pointers. Smith scored 10 and added seven rebounds.
Junior Sarah Chick led the team in rebounds with 11. She also had 8 points and five assists. “She had a really good stat line,” said Wyatt. “She just does everything.”
Wyatt said the team still needs to work on fundamentals. He said jump stops and good footwork are going to be a focus for the team in upcoming practices. He said he wants to reduce their number of travels.
Salida’s next game is Thursday against Banning Lewis Academy. The Lady Spartans will be at home against the Lady Stallions, who are 6-6 this season. Varsity tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.