AHRA river traffic explodes

Although official data on visitation won’t be available until the end of the year, observations of the seven campgrounds along the Upper Arkansas River managed by the Arkansas Headwaters Recreation Area show that private boating usage on the waterway exploded after COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed.
“Right when the governor said, ‘Open up the campgrounds and go recreate,’ they were here,” said John Kreski, AHRA rationing and agreements coordinator. “I would say the majority of those were Colorado visitors.”
The campgrounds managed by AHRA, a division of Colorado Parks and Wildlife that oversees the expansive tracks of Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Forest Service managed land along 152 miles of river, are going to be near or at 100 percent capacity through August, Kreski said.
Kreski said that aside from outfitters that run the river as part of summer camps, commercial outfitters also “saw a very sharp increase in probably mid to late June.”
On the private side of things, “We’ve been feeling by campground, by put ins, by takeouts, parking; private (use) has exploded,” Kreski said.
That’s due in part to recreators being “pent up, ready to get out,” as well as the Arkansas River’s water augmentation, which is meant to keep the river flowing at 700 cfs through Aug. 15. “That helps the commercial industry to help moving, and it helps the private boaters – when their rivers start to dry up they start coming here.”
Kreski said that, while social distancing can be hard to do at a put-in or take-out, “Both the commercial and the private (users) have done a pretty good job of maintaining their distances.”
“At the put ins and take outs, of course, it’s all about launching your boat and loading and unloading, so there’s certain times that the crowds get a little heavy at those sites, but I think everyone’s done pretty well,” he said.