Salida High School junior Nate Yeakley, off a pass from junior Chase Diesslin as he drove up the middle, scored 2 points at the buzzer as the Spartans beat the Banning Lewis Stallions 43-42 Thursday in Colorado Springs.
The win puts the Spartans at 10-4 overall, with their second road win, and in third place at 7-2 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League.
Banning Lewis is now 7-7 overall and 4-4 in the Tri-Peaks League, at fifth place.
“It was exciting,” a hoarse coach Adam Christensen said. “I think that was the first buzzer beater I’ve been involved in, at least at the varsity level.”
Both teams got off to a slow start, with Salida leading 10-6 at the end of the first quarter. The Stallions, however, hung on, at one point going on an 11-0 scoring run.
“We didn’t play very well, especially offensively,” Christensen said. “We expect to score 60 points or more in a game. We had Banning Lewis just stick around in the game. We did well defensively, though, holding them to 42 points.”
Salida finished the third quarter up by 2, 26-24, before trading leads five times with the Stallions in the fourth.
Fortunately, there weren’t a lot of foul calls, so Salida had some to give to keep the Stallions on their heels.
“Nate and (junior Tristan) Jackson really pushed in the fourth, scoring most of our points for that quarter,” Christensen said.
After a time-out to lay out the play, Christensen said it worked out just how they had planned it.
“This win was huge to keep us in third place in the league,” he said.
The C team and junior varsity both had big “blow-out” wins, Christensen said.
Salida will face off against Pueblo Centennial at home Saturday, with the varsity scheduled to start at 2 p.m.
The Bulldogs are 4-11 overall this year and 0-3 in the 5A/4A South Central League.
“This should be a good one,” Christensen said. “As a 4A school, they are always tough and we expect a battle. I’m glad we’re back at home.”