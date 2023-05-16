Runners set seven personal records at Tri-Peaks League meet

The Salida High School distance runners hit the ground running, setting seven personal records, at the track and field Tri-Peaks League meet Friday at St. Mary’s High School in Colorado Springs.

“I wasn’t expecting as many PRs as we had,” coach Kieran McCarthy said, especially from the girls team, which had five. All of the girls in the 1,600-meter race — freshman Nora Paschall, freshman Eiley Blondeau, sophomore Emerson Reed and freshman Jayden Hillis had personal-best times.