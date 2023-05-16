Runners set seven personal records at Tri-Peaks League meet

The Salida High School distance runners hit the ground running, setting seven personal records, at the track and field Tri-Peaks League meet Friday at St. Mary’s High School in Colorado Springs.
“I wasn’t expecting as many PRs as we had,” coach Kieran McCarthy said, especially from the girls team, which had five. All of the girls in the 1,600-meter race — freshman Nora Paschall, freshman Eiley Blondeau, sophomore Emerson Reed and freshman Jayden Hillis had personal-best times.
Seniors Izayah Baxter and Logan Merriam also set personal records in the boys’ 1,600.
“It’s the first time that we had a big group of girls that did really well scoring for the team,” McCarthy said.
Freshman Savannah Landry had a personal record in the 800 meter, 17 seconds better than her time at the beginning of the year, which is a lot for the 800, McCarthy said.
Most of the team showed up for the meet on the positive side but they were met with less than ideal weather.
“It was a windy day, so it was tough to get improved times,” coach Randy Kapushion said.
Sophomore Zeke Wilcox traveled to a different meet, running at 9 p.m. at the Hoka St. Vrain Invitational in Longmont under better conditions.
He ran a 4:33 mile, which put him in second place and qualified him for state.
The boys’ 4x400 relay team had a patch of bad luck with junior Jack Landry out with an injury, but junior Connor McConathy was able to step in, despite never having run a 4x400 this year.
“He jumped right in there and ran his heart out. We put him in a tight spot but he came through,” Kapushion said, and it was an enjoyable way to wrap up their regular season.
As of Sunday, senior Quinn Smith had qualified for state for the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 for the girls’ team
Both 4x800 relay teams qualified – the girls’ team of Reed, Hillis, Paschall and Smith, and for the boys Jack Landry, Wilcox, Baxter and sophomore Ryan Osness.
Wilcox qualified for the 1,600 and the 3,200, and Baxter for the 3,200. The Colorado High School Activities Association will confirm these results today.