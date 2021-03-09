Spartans get the job done against Banning Lewis

The Salida boys’ basketball team beat Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy 49-41 Friday in its regular season finale. The win helped seal a spot in the 3A state playoffs for the Spartans. Salida earned the No. 18 seed and will play at No. 15 Gunnison in the first round at 6 p.m. today.
Salida entered Friday’s contest, its final of the regular season, at No. 16 in the ratings percentage index.
“It might not help us any, but it will keep us in,” said Salida head coach Donnie Kaess after the win.
Salida seemed poised to pull away from Banning Lewis several times Friday, but the Stallions managed to hang around and keep the Spartans’ lead to single digits for most of the game.
“The kids played hard,” Kaess said. “I’m proud of their effort. I’m disappointed with the turnovers and their shooting wasn’t great, but they got the job done.”
Three early baskets from Myles Godina helped Salida jump out to a 9-2 lead.
Banning closed the gap to 2 points, but a pair of late free throws from Braden Collins put Salida up 14-9 to end the first quarter.
Banning went on an 11-2 run to take the lead in the second, 20-16, but Salida finished the half with a 10-0 run of its own. The half ended when Jonah Ellis took an inbound pass with 2.9 seconds left and hit a 3-pointer from the corner, giving Salida a 26-20 lead.
Max Ferguson began the third by scoring a bucket despite getting fouled on the play.
Later Jonah Ellis made back-to-back baskets and Salida took a 36-27 lead into the fourth.
The final quarter started with a Gislason basket, Aaron Morgan hitting a shot from the top of the key and then Ellis stealing a ball and laying it up and in to put Salida up, 42-27.
The Spartans didn’t score much after that, but its defense continued forcing turnovers and giving the Stallions trouble.
“I’m super happy with our defense,” Kaess said, “we just couldn’t get anything going on offense.”
Godina scored 14 points to lead Salida. Aaron Morgan added 7, Max Ferguson scored 6 and Tristan Jackson added 5.
Salida’s six seniors were also honored before the game, including Godina, Ellis, Ferguson, Gislason, Elijah Roberts and Zach Yeakley.
With the win, Salida finishes its regular season 10-3 overall and 9-3 in the 3A Tri Peaks. Banning Lewis slipped to 5-9, 5-7.