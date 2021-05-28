While this year’s Salida High School girls’ soccer team might be short on upperclassmen, with four seniors and one junior, and long on freshmen, with nine, those upperclassmen have been playing soccer for a long time.
Senior Rachel Pelino said she grew up in a soccer family, with two older sisters who played for the Lady Spartans, and has been playing since she was 4 years old.
“I don’t remember exactly when I started, but I was pretty young,” senior Quinn Burkley said. “I’ve grown up playing every year through high school.”
Senior Saige Ferguson said she’s been playing since she was a little kid, and she loves the game.
“I’ve played since I was little,” senior Jayda Winkler said. “I really like the technical side of the game, figuring it out.”
Junior Toby Larson, one of the team captains, said she has been playing since she was a little kid.
“I love it so much,” Larson said. “I have a real passion for it. It makes me so happy; I like to go out and just play – not think of anything but soccer.”
While the young team doesn’t have a lot of experience playing together, all five upperclassmen said they think the team has bonded very quickly.
“I think we have a great team dynamic,” Burkley said. “We are getting better every practice. Not many of us have played together before, but I think we are having a great season, and I think we can keep up with any other school.”
“This team is really strong and really positive,” Lawson said. “The defensive line is really strong, and the freshmen are as good as any senior.”
Ferguson agreed, saying, “I think this is a great team, with so much promise from the freshmen.”
“We’re a young team, and a lot of us haven’t played together before, but we still help each other and are working to help each other out,” Pelino said.
“We clicked right away, and everyone gets along,” Winkler said. “The flow is there. I think we can take our season pretty far and have high hopes to go out with a bang.”
While the effects of last season’s cancellation due to COVID-19 are still felt, everyone was excited about this season.
“Last year really sucked,” Ferguson said. “I wish there was a way we could magically go back and play, but I’m really happy we have this season. I’ve been looking forward to it for a long time.”
Pelino said last year was “really hard for me. I love soccer, and it was hard not to have a season. I could have had four years playing in high school but only got three.”
“Last year was pretty shocking,” Burkley said. “One day we were playing soccer, the next day we couldn’t even get together as a team.”
“Last year was really weird for me,” Winkler said. “I felt like I had forgotten how to play soccer, felt like I missed out on opportunities to break records and hang out with the team. I really missed that.”
“It was so sad, I was just hoping we would be able to get back together and play together,” Lawson said.