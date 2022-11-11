Members of the Salida High School football team celebrated the end of their season Thursday with a banquet and awards ceremony.
Head coach Matt Luttrell opened the ceremony by thanking all of the people who were helping out in the background, before bringing each class up on stage and letting their coaches speak about them and their season.
Senior Drew Johnson was awarded the team’s Most Valuable Player award, which is voted on by his teammates. Luttrell said Johnson won with 95 percent of his team voting for him.
“I wish I could keep him for a few more years,” Luttrell said. “I’m really excited to see what his future holds.”
Coach Tim Swartz presented senior Eddie Glaser with the Heart of a Spartan Award, saying that Glaser was moved to the strong safety position, and he really stepped up and was a team leader. The award is given in memory of Salidan Sheri Hill, and the winner is selected by the coaches.
Senior Chase Diesslin was given the Spartan Award, for a player who was a three-year varsity starter who shows character, leadership, work ethic and athleticism. Coach Rich Young said the vote for Diesslin, made by the coaches, was unanimous.
Other awards presented were:
• Junior varsity players of the year – freshmen Keaden Lake and Matthew Edgington.
• Defensive lineman of the year – junior Ben Clayton.
• Defensive back of the year – junior Daniel Edgington.
• Defensive player of the year – Johnson.
• Offensive lineman of the year – junior Brayden Pridemore.
• Offensive back of the year – junior Chris Graf.
• Offensive player of the year – junior Caiven Lake.
• Junior coaches – freshmen Lukas Piencikowski and Jason Wallis.
• Special teams player of the year – sophomore Porter Post.
Luttrell also recognized the team’s Academic All-State players, who must be juniors or seniors and maintain a 3.6 grade point average. Luttrell said they averaged 3.89. They were Simon Bertolino, Diesslin, Daniel Edgington, Glaser, Johnson, Caiven Lake, Juan Orejel-Rivera, Anthony Ortiz, Brady Potts and Jase Young.
Clayton and Pridemore received honorable mentions for 3.3-3.59 GPAs.
The team finished the season 4-5 and put up some impressive stats.
The team had 2,188 yards total offense and averaged 243 yards per game. They had 280 carries for 1,233 yards, averaging 4.4 yards per carry. Their passing was 93 catches out of 188 passes for 955 yards, averaging 10 yards per reception.
Defensively they had 232 solo tackles, 291 assisted tackles and 523 total tackles, averaging 58 per game. They gave up 1,811 yards, had 20 sacks, 11 interceptions and nine fumble recoveries.