The Salida High School boys’ golf team placed seventh overall Tuesday in the Woodland Park Invitational, carding a 279.
The Vista Ridge Wolves won the tournament with a score of 247. Host Woodland Park Panthers placed sixth at 276. Salida was the highest ranking 3A school in the tournament.
“This was the most difficult course the kids’ll ever play,” Spartan coach Phil Gardunio said. The conditions of the course were the most difficult part of the tournament, he said. Because of heavy rain, the grass had not been mowed recently. “If you miss by even a little, you’re 6 inches in hay,” Gardunio said.
Sophomore Avery Duquette took first for the Spartans with a score of 85. “He’s been staying steady so far,” Gardunio said. Senior Brandon Pursell took second for the team with a 90. Sophomore Kason Westphal carded 104 and sophomore Vincent Mazzeo 114.
While disappointed by some of their higher numbers, the Spartans fought hard, Gardunio said. “All the teams struggled out there, and the Spartans did comparatively above average.” He also noted that a couple of Spartan golfers, seniors Eric O’Conner and Aidan Hadley, sat this tournament out.