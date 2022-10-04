It was tough luck for the Salida High School football team at their away game against the Montezuma-Cortez Panthers Friday, losing 19-0.
“Everything that could have gone wrong did,” Spartan coach Matt Luttrell said.
The Panthers have been more or less evenly matched to the Spartans, having a 2-2 win rate against each other in the last four years. Currently Cortez is ranked third in state, while Salida is ranked 13th.
The Spartans got off to a rocky start as Cortez made a 75-yard opening kickoff touchdown and point after touchdown, starting the score at 7-0.
Within the next few minutes, Panther Dorrian Hillard made a handoff for a rushing touchdown, but Salida blocked the extra point, putting the score at 13-0.
Later in the first quarter, rain started to fall on the field, coming down harder through the following quarters, and the wind picked up, making it difficult to throw.
On an incomplete pass, the clock continued to run, losing a minute for Salida. The clock malfunctioned at least once or twice per quarter, Luttrell said.
“During the first quarter we were timid on defense and soft on offense,” he said. “The first five minutes killed us. We lacked confidence, and by the time we got it back it was too late.”
The Spartans came into the match with a good game plan, but the first five minutes changed that, Luttrell said.
The last touchdown was made in the first quarter by the Panthers, who blocked a punt and got the ball on the 1-yard line, running it in from there.
Salida’s defense finally kicked in, and no scores were made in the second quarter or the entire second half.
After the second quarter, the notice of lightning spelled a half-hour, soon-to-become-hour delay of the game.
Cortez players were ready to call it, but the Spartans wouldn’t give up so easily, and Salida athletic director Marko Hahn fought to keep them playing, resulting in a long, wet night for both teams and spectators.
The Spartans came out strong and determined in the second half of the game.
“It’s hard to say who played better,” Luttrell said. “In the first half, Cortez did, in the second half we did.”
The Spartan defensive line all played well, he said.
During the third quarter, the Spartans fumbled and quarterback junior Caiven Lake was injured on a fluke.
Luttrell said Lake will be all right, although he might not be able to play for a few weeks.
Spartan junior Ashton Walker stepped up after Lake’s injury as backup quarterback and did well in the role, Luttrell said.
What tipped the game, in Luttrell’s opinion, was the fumble and an interception in the third quarter, and another fumble in the fourth. The Spartans had a total of five turnovers throughout the game.
“You can’t win the game if you give over the ball that much,” Luttrell said.
Many elements of the game were out of the players’ control.
To start, there were four referees instead of five and a clock that continued to malfunction.
In addition, the weather doled out buckets of rain, lightning and gusty winds, and one of Salida’s best players suffered an injury in the second half.
Despite their slow start, Luttrell said he thinks the Spartans would have won had outside factors been more favorable. “We gotta find a way to start faster,” he said.
The Spartans will next face more Panthers, playing at home against Delta High School at 7 p.m. Friday.