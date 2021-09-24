by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
The Salida High School boys’ golf team found itself in a bit of a tricky situation Tuesday, when junior Eric O’Connor shot an 85 at the regional tournament and qualified for state, while junior Aiden Hadley also shot an 85 but didn’t qualify for state.
Both golfers were right on the cusp of the cutoff and in a three-way tie for 13th place with a golfer from Basalt High School.
The three golfers went into a one-hole playoff. O’Connor shot par, the Basalt golfer had a bogey, one over par, and Hadley shot a double bogey, two over par. O’Connor and the Basalt golfer are going to state, but Hadley still has a chance, as he’ll go as an alternate.
The Spartans finished sixth overall, after winning the Tri-Peaks League championship. Aspen finished first overall.
“I couldn’t be more proud of these kids,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “We did a great job preparing for the course (Conquistador Golf Course, Cortez). We stumped through it, went hole by hole; I’m so proud of how the kids and coaches worked at it.”
Gardunio said that, not only was the course a tough challenge, but Salida’s region, 3A Region 4, was very tough as well.
Aspen won its 12th title in 13 seasons, finishing 13 strokes ahead of Montezuma-Cortez. Aspen’s top three golfers shot 69, 70 and 72.
“It was a very tough region, on a very tough course,” Gardunio said.
Salida freshman Avory Duquette finished with an 86, while junior Brandon Pursell carded a 96.
The state tournament will be Oct. 4-5 at Spring Valley Golf Course in Elizabeth.