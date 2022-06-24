The bell tolls, solemn and ominous. Next the menacing guitar riff, leading into the screech of the vocals “You’re only young, but you’re gonna die …”
AC-DC blasts through the headphones as we float toward a date with destiny in the form of Crystal Rapid on the Grand, along with Lava Falls the biggest attention getter of the entire canyon. Late in the day, one last rapid of note to run, then collapse into a camp chair riverside and continue the nightly task of lightening the raft of its load of beer, the primary objective of the entire exercise.
Inside, my guts are tight, mouth dry as sandpaper. Make one move, and the rest of the rapid is largely yours. Miss the move and prepare to swim a long way, with luck without your upside-down, fully laden raft between you and your next, hopefully not last, lungful of air.
Leading up to the rapid the river flows broad and placid before constricting into a gentle right-hand bend. Here the gradient of the river steepens and the water accelerates. The constriction creates a vee of pressure waves that grow in height and strength as they funnel inexorably into the maw of a giant hole, large enough to swallow a school bus sideways.
The plan is simple. Rowing stern first, angling toward the inside of the bend, bust through the pressure waves then pivot the raft quickly 180 degrees to face downriver and hopefully catch just the extreme right-hand edge of the hole, close enough to look into the depths of its soul as you float past. Don’t bust the pressure waves, or don’t pivot quickly enough, and you are going in, sideways, with as much chance of coming out the other side right side up as the proverbial snowball has surviving Hades.
A quarter mile above the rapid, the trip ties off in an eddy and we walk down the riverbank to scout the line and divine the mood of the river. There’s an adage in rafting that says the amount of time you spend scouting a rapid is in direct proportion to the amount of time you will spend recirculating in it. Some like to stare for what seems an eternity, analyzing every ripple, surge and nuance. I prefer to get it over with before I completely psyche myself out, in the process retaining a degree of optimism that could be argued as naivety.
“I’ve seen enough,” I say. “I’m running it.”
Simon, copilot, follows me back to the raft. He’ll ride up the back, calling my angle and position as I bust the laterals, then hollering when it is time to pivot.
We batten down the hatches, making sure all is secured, then I row out into the current. No turning back. I try to push AC-DC from my mind. As the river draws us with increasing speed toward the bend, I dig the oars deep, adjusting the angle as directed. We hit and climb up and over the first lateral. In the process it surfs us a little closer to the hole. Adjust the angle, dig even deeper, second lateral the same, carrying us further toward the middle of the river. Time to pivot.
The heavy raft seems to take an eternity to respond to the oars. Finally the hole comes into my field of vision, a raging wall of whitewater surging and breaking back upriver. The gap closes, still at a 45-degree angle to the hole. Not good. With strength draining from my arms I haul back on the right oar, push on the left, and suddenly we are facing fully downriver. The bow of the raft buries into the right-hand edge of the hole, hesitates, then climbs out the other side in a shower of spray.
I let out a holler. I will die someday, but it appears not this one. There is still a quarter mile of rapid to run, but nothing like what we’ve just navigated. Eddied out at the bottom, Simon hands me a beer, and we drink to life.
Hayden Mellsop is a Realtor with Pinon Real Estate Group and a former fishing guide.