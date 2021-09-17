by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
Peak to Peak Pickleball Club hosted its inaugural “Rally in the Valley” tournament Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with 165 players competing.
“It was great, better then I could have imagined,” Stephanie McDonald, USA Pickleball Association district ambassador for Southern Colorado, said. “The community has been really, really good to us, with lots of generous sponsors. That allows us to put together great swag bags for the players and offer snacks. Many of the players are from out of town, so they are staying here and eating here, which helps the local businesses in return.”
McDonald said the weather was great, and while they were a little concerned about rain on Saturday, the cloud cover helped cut the heat.
If it did rain, McDonald said, they were all set up with squeegees and towels to quickly dry off the court.
“Those courts get very slick when they are wet,” she said. “Pickleball is great, a sport anybody can play. Everyone out here is having a lot of fun this weekend.”