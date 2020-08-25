The Salida boys golf team played in its first of three Tri-Peaks league tournaments Monday at the Trinidad Golf Course and finished right in the middle of the team race.
The Spartans shot a 283 as a team to place fifth out of the nine squads, finishing six shots away from third.
“We didn’t do as good as I wanted to,” said SHS head coach Mike Coscarella. “We struggled a little bit with the greens – they were really tricky today.”
Sophomore Aiden Hadley once again led Salida, shooting an 89 to place ninth out of the 38 individual golfers.
Sophomore Eric O’Connor shot a 96 to finish 12th.
Freshman Ben Clayton rounded out Salida’s team score with a 98, tieing him for 15th in the competition.
“Aiden did well,” Coscarella said. “Eric put up a decent round and had some clutch holes for us. Ben didn’t do too bad and had a couple of really nice holes.”
Brandon Pursell also competed for Salida and finished tied for 21st with a 104.
“If you were to ask them if they were happy with their round, I think you would get a ‘no’ from all of them,” Coscarella said.
St. Mary’s won the tournament with a 244 while Lamar’s Jimmy Clark claimed the individual title with a 77.
“It looks like St. Mary’s is the real deal,” Coscarella said. “They’re setting the bar and the rest of the league will have to turn it up.”
The next four teams were all pretty close. Lamar shot a 269 to place second, followed by La Junta (277), Buena Vista (280), Salida (283), Manitou Springs (311), Colorado Springs Christian (312), Florence (346), and James Irwin (380).
“We definitely plan on improving on that,” Coscarella said, noting that the team was hanging around third place for most of the day.
The Spartans will get back to working on its game today and then be back in action Wednesday when the team plays in Pueblo Centennial’s tournament at Walking Stick.
The remaining league tournaments will be held Sept. 14 at the Pueblo Country Club and Sept. 17 at Hollydot.