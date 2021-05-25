The Salida High School girls’ tennis team didn’t let uncontrollable circumstances control their match against the St. Mary’s Lady Pirates. They won 5-2 Monday in a match that started May 18 but was called partway through due to weather.
When the match began May 18 in Colorado Springs, each of the three singles players and four doubles teams got scores recorded, but heavy rain and lightning forced postponement.
The match was rescheduled, and the Lady Spartans were able to get right back into the groove for the win.
“They picked up where we left off,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “Started where we finished the other one.”
The No. 3 doubles team of junior Brooke Bright and sophomore Vivian Volkmann continue their undefeated streak. They started down 2-3 in their first set from May 18 but came back to win 6-3, 6-3.
“Brooke is super dominant at the net, and Vivian has great ground strokes, so they really complement each other,” Bechtel said. “They are both improving and so supportive of each other.”
Seniors Raley Patch and Caroline Edgington, the No. 1 doubles team, were up 4-1 in their first set May 18 and continued their dominance by winning 6-2, 6-2.
“They probably played their most complete match this season,” Bechtel said. “As new players, they’ve faced a very steep learning curve, and they are moving in a strong, upward direction right now as a team. It’s fun to watch them play, and today’s win was a great confidence booster.”
The No. 2 doubles team, senior Allyna Bright and junior Lydia Tonnesen, started their first set 2-1 and won 6-4, 6-2.
“They were super aggressive at the net today,” Bechtel said. “They put together a complete game.”
Junior Annie Hill and sophomore Megan Rhude, the No. 4 doubles team, started up 3-1 and won 6-2, 7-5.
“They played great in front of the net,” Bechtel said. “They lost earlier in the year after having a big lead, kind of easing off and letting their opponent back in. Today they showed the confidence and really finished off their matches.”
Sophomore Daisha Thompson, the No. 3 singles player, won her match by default. She started 2-2 on May 18, but her opponent was unable to continue Monday.
Junior Maddie Anderson, the No. 1 singles player, started behind 1-3 from the May 18 match, and lost 2-6, 0-6.
“Maddie made a lot of improvements during the game,” Bechtel said. “A lot of her games went down to deuce, much closer than the final score showed. And she was playing one of the top 3A players in the state.”
Senior Grace Johnson, at No. 2 singles started 3-2 and won her first set 7-5, but lost her second set 6-7 in a 3-7 tiebreaker, then lost her third set 10-point tiebreaker 5-10 for the loss.
“Grace was great in her first set, then there was a lot of back and forth, and the matches just kept going,” Bechtel said. “She just needs to work on her confidence. It was certainly the most exciting match of the day, the last match, so both teams were gathered around, cheering them on.”
The Lady Spartans are now 4-2 overall and 4-1 in league play.
Salida will head back to the Front Range today for a 3 p.m. match against Pueblo South.
Pueblo South isn’t in Salida’s league, but is in the same region.
“It will be good to see what kind of competition we might face in the regional playoffs,” Bechtel said.