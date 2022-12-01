Salida Spartan basketball routed the Center High School Vikings away 77-24 Tuesday.
Salida’s start was a little slow, with no scores in the first two minutes, but senior Tristan Jackson used a couple of layups to kick off a 25-point scoring streak in the first quarter.
It wasn’t until early in the second quarter before the Vikings struck back by racking up 10 points.
The Spartans scored 25 in the second quarter and at the half the score stood 50-10.
After the half, the Spartans took control, scoring 21 points while the Vikings countered with 8.
Officials invoked the running clock rule in the fourth quarter and Daniel Edgington made the last two shots as the clock ran out.
“It’s something we expected,” coach Adam Christensen said. “This was kind of one of those games we went in knowing we were the better team.”
The Spartans need to work on cleaning up some of the “sloppy stuff,” Christensen said, referring in particular to some turnovers, mostly in the last part of the first quarter.
He said the team did well in their free-throw shooting and their 3-point shooting, and played good defense in the first quarter.
The most exciting part of the game, he said, was when in the sophomore Kason Westphal drove for a dunk up the lane in the third quarter.
He didn’t quite make it, as a defender slid in and fouled him, but it was still exciting to have that opportunity, Christensen said.
Senior Chase Diesslin was the high scorer of the match, with five baskets, three three-pointers and two free throws.
“It was a really good team win. Everyone contributed,” Christensen said. “They came in and got the job done.”
The Spartans go head-to-head against the Sanford High School Mustangs at home, 7 p.m. Friday.