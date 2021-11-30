The Salida High School cross-country boys’ team finished third and the girls’ team took sixth in the inaugural Small School Cross Country Nationals, for high schools with a ninth- to 12th-grade enrollment of 1,000 students or less, Nov. 20 in Lubbock, Texas.
“For me, the past year has reinforced the value of motivation,” coach Kenny Wilcox said. “The flames of motivation, when fanned consistently over a period of time, can literally move mountains.
“The improbable leap of our guys’ team is a great example of what can be accomplished through the accumulation of thousands of baby steps.
“I sincerely believe that our girls’ team can make a similar jump in the year ahead, and our guys, even though we are graduating some key contributors, can frustrate the teams that would like to write them off.
“When it comes to motivation, I have learned to never dismiss the big dreams of someone who has a clear goal in mind and is willing to put in the work to get there.”
The Wilcox brothers had the best showing for the boys’ team, with senior Elijah finishing in fourth place with a time of 16 minutes, 6 seconds, while freshman Zeke finished 12th with a time of 16:43. Both times were personal records for the brothers.
Senior Hollis Beddingfield finished 18th with a time of 16:48.
Sophomore Jack Landry, whom the coaches named the 2021 Most Improved Spartan, cut 53 seconds off his record to set a personal best, finishing 48th with a time of 17:47.
Marlington High School, the Division 2 state champions from Ohio, took first place for the boys, while The Classical Academy from Colorado Springs, who beat Salida in the 2A Colorado State Championship about three weeks ago, took second. Also competing from Colorado was Frontier Academy, who took third at state.
While the girls finished in sixth place, they were only five points out of third, with teams 3-7 separated by only 7 points. The Classical Academy girls’ team, who took first at the Colorado state championship, finished in first place.
Salida junior Quinn Smith, who finished 12th at the state championships, took 10th with a time of 19:31, two seconds from setting a personal record.
Junior Alex Hebert set a season best with a 29th place finish at 21:37, while freshman River Thompson finished 32nd in 21:53.
Senior Kate Adams, who missed part of the season due to a heart procedure, finished 50th with a time of 23:56, knocking almost five minutes off her time at the regional race.