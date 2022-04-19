The Salida High School baseball team lost twice to the Manitou Springs Mustangs by a combined score of 42-11 Saturday at Marvin Park. Both games were called in the fifth inning due to the mercy rule.
The Spartans lost the first game 21-3. They were able to keep close with the Mustangs early; it was 2-2 after the first two innings.
A six-run third inning gave the Mustangs a big lead and they were able to use the momentum to rout the Spartans. Coach Babes Marchase described it as an “air contest” for Salida due to their offensive woes.
In the second game, the Spartans fell behind early and could never recover, losing 21-8. Their offense was able to put together a solid performance, scoring eight runs, five of which came in the fourth inning, but it was not enough to beat the Mustangs.
Marchase said the hitting was positive and is improving. The Spartans managed to get 11 people on base in the second game.
Errors continued to be a problem for the Spartans Saturday, when they gave up 12 unearned runs. “We’ve got to turn it around,” said Marchase. “If the ball comes to you, you should be able to field the ball and get the out.”
With the losses, Salida is 4-6 overall and 0-3 in league play. Following a strong start to the season, the Spartans have lost five straight. The Mustangs improved to 8-3-1 Saturday.
Seniors Braden Martellaro and Cayden Mazza started against Manitou Springs for Salida. “They pitched good games,” said Marchase. “We have to support our pitchers.”
The Spartans will look to right the ship in their next game today on the road against Alamosa. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. The Mean Moose are 4-5 this season.