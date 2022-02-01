After the Pueblo Centennial Lady Bulldogs jumped to a 9-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, the Salida High School girls’ basketball team came back to defeat them 37-22 Saturday in Salida.
“Pueblo teams always play tough,” said coach Keith Wyatt.
He said the team switched to zone defense after Pueblo Centennial took the early lead. The switch appeared to work as the Lady Bulldogs were limited to 2 points in each of the second and third quarters.
The stellar defense, combined with Salida’s offense getting settled in, propelled the Lady Spartans to their seventh win of the season.
“It was a struggle at first,” said senior Caitlyn Smith. “But we picked it up to get the win.” Smith said slowing down the offense and making better passes helped the Lady Spartans’ offense score more.
With the win, Salida improved to 7-6 overall and 4-3 in league play.
This marks the first time since early December that the Lady Spartans have been above .500. Wyatt said it meant a lot for the team to get to a winning record, especially after their 1-5 start.
Since the winter break, the team bounced back and went 6-2. “I don’t think they’re getting enough credit for that,” said Wyatt. “It’s easy to fold the tent. I’m really proud of them.”
Junior Isabeau Kaess led Salida with 7 points against Pueblo Centennial including two 3-pointers. Sarah Chick, a junior, had nine rebounds and six steals.
“They all came together and did what we had to do to win,” said Wyatt.
Salida’s next game is Wednesday at Ellicott. It will be a tough test for the Lady Spartans. The Lady Thunderhawks are 10-2 this season and 6-2 in league play. Varsity tip-off is at 6 p.m.