The Salida girls basketball team held La Junta to just three points in the fourth quarter Saturday, rallying from a 3-point deficit to win the game, 43-37.
“It was a good win,” said Salida head coach Lee Lewis. “Our D stepped up in that fourth and we only gave up one basket.”
Salida trailed the Lady Tigers 9-8 after the first quarter, but went into halftime tied, 19-19.
La Junta crept back ahead heading into the fourth, 34-31.
Salida’s defense then stepped up while the team also hit some big shots.
The coach said Ari Howell and Jayda Winkler hit “critical buckets” to put Salida up 35-34 midway through the fourth. Winkler then stole a pass and scored a lay up to extend the lead to 37-34. Winkler had seven steals in the game.
“Jayda played a really good game,” Lewis said. “Seven steals is impressive. She’s definitely finding her comfort zone.”
Down the stretch, Salida’s defense then kept the clamps on to help it finish on top.
Rachel Pelino also had five steals while Toby Lawson had four.
“That’s pretty much one thing we can count on every game: good defense,” Lewis said. “They play hard and they understand defense will keep them in games.”
The coach also said the team had “nice balanced scoring” against La Junta. Howell led the team with 11 points, Pelino and Lawson each scored 8, Chick added 7, Winkler had 6 and Emma Wilkins scored 3.
Pelino and Wilkins returned after missing the prior couple of games.
“It was nice to have those two kids back,” Lewis said. “Obviously that really helped with my rotation.”
Chick also grabbed 14 rebounds while Lawson snagged 8.
Salida, however, struggled from the free throw line, only making seven of 29 attempts.
“Outside of free throw shooting, I thought the kids played really well,” Lewis said.
With the win, Salida improved to 5-6 overall and 4-6 in the 3A Tri-Peaks. La Junta slipped to 6-4, 5-3.
As of Monday, Salida was No. 31 in class 3A’s rating percentage index. With only 24 teams making the playoffs this year due to the pandemic, opposed to 32, the Lady Spartans have two more chances to add to their resume.
Salida, which is 4-1 at home this season, will host Buena Vista (5-5, 4-5) at 7 p.m. Wednesday and honor its three seniors: Pelino, Winkler and Raley Patch.
Salida will then concluded its regular season Friday at Banning Lewis (1-7, 0-6).
In addition to the NFHS network, Salida also started broadcasting home games on Youtube.
Log on to https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL7gKsgK-8r8zdFWZ-bictoFk3R2R4ZYSM to watch the game free and live.