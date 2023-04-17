Ending a three-game losing streak, the Salida High School girls’ soccer team annihilated the visiting Rye Lady Thunderbolts 10-0 Saturday.
The game started strong for the Lady Spartans, who scored two goals by juniors Julz Anch and Hayden Bevington in the first 10 minutes.
“We were on the front foot right from the beginning,” coach Heidi Slaymaker said.
Anch scored another goal off a pass, and sophomore Izzy Hughes made the last goal of the half with a deflection off the rim, putting the Lady Spartans up 4-0 at halftime.
“We wanted to ‘10-0’ them,” Anch said. “We just stuck with it and had high goals.”
When a team leads by 10 points during a Colorado High School Activities Association soccer game, the game is ended.
The team did well getting the ball out wide in this game, Slaymaker said, and the whole team was able to contribute.
Senior Alex Hebert scored on a deflection nine minutes into the second half, and Anch dribbled another two balls in.
Junior Grace McFarland scored, assisted by Hebert, and freshman Cooper Fisher, a junior varsity player, scored after a deflect off the goalkeeper.
To finish the 10-0 run, McFarland scored a goal off a corner kick to stop the clock in the last minute for the win.
The team connected more passes and worked well together in the second half, Hebert said.
“The goal was to not play down to their level and to make it a game to get ready for BV,” she said.
The Lady Spartans play the Atlas Preparatory Academy Lady Gryphons, who are 3-5 this season, at 4:30 p.m. today at home.
At 4:30 p.m. Thursday they will play the 4-2 Buena Vista Lady Demons in Buena Vista.
The Lady Spartans are now 4-4 and have yet to play a league game.
Going forward, the team can continue to work on passing and connecting, Slaymaker said, to be in possession longer.