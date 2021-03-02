Middle school skiers wrap up season

Bright sunshine, clear skies, cold temps and low winds delivered a great day of ski racing Wednesday, Feb. 24 for the Lake County Panthers Middle School team.
Alpine racers closed their racing season with a slalom event at their home mountain of Ski Cooper on Black Powder.
The Panthers raced against Vail Mountain School, Summit County and Clear Creek School Districts.
A smooth and fast course set allowed for optimal runs and very few disqualifications.
Both boys and girls Panthers finished second in the team results.
School racing results are unique in that points are calculated for teams based on placement of individual finishers.
Every racer has the opportunity to help contribute points for their teams as well as to work on their individual times and personal bests.
Vail Mountain School finished first, followed by Lake County, Summit County and Clear Creek in fourth.
The fastest girl’s time was 42.63 and the fastest boy’s time was 41.38, both from Vail Mountain School skiers.
The three fastest girls for Lake County were Kasey Glaser with a time of 48.14 seconds (fourth overall); Gemma Nagel with a time of 48.45 (fifth overall) and Layah Foley with a time of 48.63 (sixth overall) with only hundredths of a second separating the three.
The top three fastest boys for Lake County were Jacob Cairns in fifth (51.24), Max Fiedler (10th, 1:01:34) and Raymond Harvey (12th, 1:02:62).
“We’re just really thankful that given the craziness of the past year, that we were able to pull off a great racing season,” said coach Kurt Glaser. “I am very proud of the entire team and all of their accomplishments both as a team and as individuals.
“As much of the team is in eighth grade and moving on to high school next year, we’re just looking forward to growing the sport and love for ski racing in our young athletes. So much of it is character building that will guide them well throughout their entire lives.”
More information on the team at www.cloudcitymountainsports.org.