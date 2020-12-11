Closed gates are no fun. There, I wrote it, the truth.
Maybe it was the baby gate that instilled our dislike for closed gates.
My kids are not babies anymore but I remember the rage they had against the baby gate.
They knew that they were being kept from something amazing.
Most of the time it was just keeping them from tumbling down the stairs.
Maybe it’s our American culture. Freedom, liberty and closed gates. One of these things does not belong.
There is a reason why we all chose to live in or visit Chaffee County; top on that list for most is freedom and access to amazing public lands.
Yet, we close gates and shut down a few trails in winter. Why do we do that? I am so glad you asked.
The Bureau of Land Management, the U.S. Forest Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and organizations like Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition close some trails in the winter, mainly for the health and sustainability of our wildlife.
We are fortunate to live amongst thriving herds of deer and elk and even moose.
For about 7 months of the year our interaction with them is somewhat harmless.
They see us.
We see them.
They run off.
We marvel.
All is well.
In the winter that changes. When large game sprint away from us, they burn a bunch of calories while working up a sweat.
In the summer and fall those calories and hydration are easy to come by; grass is growing, leaves are on trees and streams are flowing.
It’s a different story in the winter.
Large game don’t store food like many insects, rodents and predators, to be consumed later.
No, they store it in fat and count on living a very docile existence for 5 months as their metabolism burns stored fat for their daily caloric needs.
Pregnant deer and elk are much like pregnant humans, they need to live as close to a stress-free life as possible.
Of course, deer and elk don’t have to deal with the stress of strangers asking to touch their baby bump, but a barking dog can be just as bad.
Correction-nothing is as bad a stranger asking to touch your baby bump.
Wildlife and their offspring stand a better chance of survival when the habitat is free of interactions with humans and pets.
There is another benefit of closing trails in the winter months, it gives our trails a break when they need it most.
Snow, rain and freeze-and-thaw cycles are hard on trails. With bicycle, horse and hiking use, trails rut out easier in the winter, so giving some of our trails a break during winter is a good thing.
Are all the trails shut down all winter? Again, I am so glad you asked.
No, most trails are still open. So, please get out there and use them, but adopt a winter trail mindset.
Here are four things to keep in mind as you hit the trails this winter.
1 – Leash your dog. Even though the east side of the river is an off leash area, consider keeping Fido on a leash. It lowers the chances that they chase deer when deer cannot afford to burn those precious winter calories.
2 – Get good waterproof boots/shoes and walk through puddles. As snow melts, puddles form. I get it, unless you are 5, no one wants to walk through puddles.
So we walk around them, on the right and on the left, widening the trail.
The widening of trails may seem like a good thing, but our wonderful trails were designed to be a particular width, that width promotes functional runoff and protects vegetation.
So, embrace your inner 5-year-old and stomp through those puddles and snowy patches.
3 – Avoid deer and elk. They see you before you see them, but we do see them.
So when you see them, keep you distance, quiet your conversation and maybe even turn around and pick a different trail.
4 – Respect closures and gates. Our trail gates are a little more than symbolic.
They provide the same amount of security as my one-eyed, geriatric Jack Russell.
If you want to disregard the gates and closures you won’t have to tunnel under or parachute in, but for the wildlife and the trails, do your part and hold off until April 15 – mail in your taxes then hit those trails.
What trails are closed? You ask the best questions. Vitamin B and Unchained are closed from Dec. 1 to April 15.
Enjoy all the open, uncrowded trails this winter.
Piefer is the Buena Vista Singletrack Coalition executive director. BVSingletrack.com