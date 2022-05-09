The Salida High School baseball team swept Florence in a doubleheader Saturday at Marvin Park. The Spartans offense exploded to win the first game 17-13 and then capped off the day with a 13-7 win in the latter game.
The first game started with Salida jumping out to a 10-1 advantage in the third inning. Over the next few innings, Florence battled back and cut into the Spartans lead, eventually tying the game at 12-12 heading into the sixth inning.
Salida held the Huskies scoreless in the top half of the inning, before notching 5 runs in the bottom of the sixth. The big inning was capped off by a two-run blast from freshman Anthony Taverna that put the Spartans comfortably ahead. Florence was only able to muster one run in the seventh as Salida secured the victory.
Coach Babes Marchase said the game was “a little too close for comfort,” adding that he was very pleased with how the Spartans finished strong.
The second game started out close with a 4-4 tie early on before the Salida offense started stringing hits together to give them a commanding lead. With freshman Brody Hudson on the mound, the Spartans were able to keep the Florence offense at bay and secure a 13-7 win.
With the win, Salida is 8-9 overall and 3-4 in league play. After a difficult seven game losing streak, the Spartans have won four of their last five to improve to 26th in the state.
With both games being high scoring affairs, the Spartans were forced to use many different pitchers throughout the weekend. Taverna, along with seniors Cayden Mazza and Braden Martellaro took the mound. Marchase said they all performed well.
Hudson finished the Spartans second game and kept the Huskies offense largely stagnant. “He’s going to be a good pitcher for us,” said Marchase. “He loves the mound.”
Salida’s next game is against Ellicott at 4:30 p.m on Monday at Marvin Park. Ellicott is 7-9 this season and 3-7 in league play.