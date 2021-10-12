Spartan quarterback and senior Braden Collins got his first touchdown pass of Salida High School’s season – throwing the ball more than 30 yards to sophomore tight end Ashton Walker
Catching Collins’ pass in stride over the middle, Walker eluded three defenders and scampered into the end zone for the touchdown. It was one of the bright spots of the game for the Spartans, who lost to Woodland Park High School by a score of 48-6, dropping the team to 0-6 for the season.
Spartans coach Matt Luttrell said his team is learning, playing together, and he can see a few bright spots in a tough game in a difficult season. Collins has stepped in as quarterback during the past few games, after sophomore Caivin Lake suffered an injury.
“Like all season, we had shots and moments of good football,” Luttrell said after the game. He noted that the Spartan’s 6 points came after the team’s defense recovered a Panther fumble, making Collins’ pass possible.
“We finally got our leader (Collins) in the end zone,” Luttrell said. “Collins made a great read. Ash made an awesome adjustment to the ball, and found a way to score.”
The Spartans are 0-1 in the 2A Intermountain Conference, with three more games to go. They play Pagosa Springs in Salida Oct. 16.
Luttrell said his players continue to put in the work this season, and he saw some good plays on defense.
“Our defense caused some turnovers, as big Zaden Redfeather tied up the middle (of the line) for us,” Luttrell said.
“Our young guys stepped up and made plays, like Danny Edgington, and it was fun to see Jase Young get in the mix as well,” he said.
Luttrell said he was happy with his linemen blocking on offense.
“Our offensive line made big running lanes, and they are coming together, as a unit,” Luttrell said.
“This team is learning and growing in each and every game.”
It was the second straight week that the Spartans lost to a fired-up team celebrating homecoming. Last week they lost to Bayfield High, 39-0.