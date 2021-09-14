by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
After finishing the first half leading 1-0 against Fountain Valley Saturday in Colorado Springs, the Salida High School boys’ soccer team thought they were in a good spot, but the Danes came back to win 3-1, giving the Spartans their fifth loss in this winless season.
“We scored a great goal in the first half,” coach Ben Oswald said. “Carlos Tarraso-Arjona (the team’s new exchange student player from Spain), slotted to Evan Wright, who just punched it in. We thought we were on our way to our first win.
“Headed into the second half, though, it all started to catch up with us. The heat of the day, the long grass on the field, all of the little nagging injuries. They fought hard, but the longer the game went, the more the momentum shifted. We just kind of ran out of gas.”
The Danes came back strong in the second half, scoring right from the start.
Fountain Valley got another goal in what Oswald called “a funky little looper that caught our goalkeeper off guard.”
“Fountain Valley had four very strong players,” Oswald said. “After that first half, they really punished us.”
The Danes’ third goal was a long shot from the middle of the pitch that sailed in.
“The boys really had heavy legs and heavy hearts at that point,” Oswald said. “I could just see their heads drop.”
Oswald said the team continues to struggle with injuries and lack of depth from the bench, with two seniors out, positions that had to be filled by younger players.
“We’re having to ask freshmen and sophomores to step up, and while they are doing great, they just don’t have the experience playing varsity,” Oswald said.
The coach named Wright and Tarraso-Arjona “men of the match” for their goal.
“I have to give them the nod for creating that goal,” Oswald said. “It worked like magic.”
The game against Delta, originally scheduled for 4 p.m. today, has been rescheduled for Sept. 25, so the boys have almost a week off until they face Mullen High School, a tough 4A school, at 4:30 p.m. Friday on the road.
The Spartans are currently 0-5 but have yet to play any league games.