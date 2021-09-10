Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades, as the Salida High School boys’ golf team found out Thursday during the Butch Braswell Invitational at Salida Golf Club, when they lost to the Buena Vista Demons by 2 points.
The Demons took home the Braswell trophy after shooting a 243 as a team, while Salida came so close with a 245.
“It’s just golf, and it’s all about consistency,” junior Aiden Hadley, who took the first spot in a three-way tie for third place with an 81, said. “I had a couple of good holes, but I also had a couple of double bogies. Take those away and we probably would have won.”
“Today went well,” coach Phil Gardunio said. “It was a course we’re familiar with. The boys know they could have played better, but overall they did a good job.”
Chandler Smethers, a Buena Vista senior, took first, shooting a 77.
Salida freshman Avory Duquette took second, carding a 78.
“It went pretty well today,” Duquette said. “I was able to play consistently, which was good. The course was in really good shape, and the greens were amazing. BV was really our only competition today.”
Besides a regular tournament for the varsity teams, which also included Florence and Del Norte, Salida hosted a junior varsity scramble.
“Being able to run a JV tournament within a varsity tournament was a real success,” Gardunio said. “Everyone seemed to really enjoy it.”
Kaden Schell and Julian Lopez from Buena Vista took first place in the junior varsity scramble, at 86, while sophomore Carl Brown and freshman Sam Jones from Salida took second, carding a 90.
Freshman A.J. Abbott and Ethan Fast took fifth place for Salida with a 103.
“I’m really proud of the JV team and how well they played,” Gardunio said. “This is the first time they’ve played a full 18-hole tournament and they did really well.”
The tournament is named for Salida’s first golf coach, when competitive golf was brought to Salida High School in the 1980s.
Braswell also taught auto and metal shop at the high school.
Last year’s tournament was canceled after a heavy snow hit the Salida area on Sept. 8. Attempts were made to reschedule the event, but the available dates conflicted with already scheduled tournaments.
The golfers will head to Monte Vista today for another tournament. Their third Tri-Peaks League tournament will be Sept. 17 at Hollydot Golf Course at Rye, with regionals beginning Sept. 20 in Cortez.
When asked about winning the Tri-Peaks League, Gardunio said, “Almost. Unless we do very poorly, finishing fourth or fifth, and Buena Vista or Manitou Springs, who has been nipping at us all season, takes first, we should.”
The Spartans won their first two Tri-Peaks League tournaments, so a win at this tournament will cement first place in league for Salida.
“We’d really like to thank the Salida Golf Club, Mike Springs and Dow Stewart,” Gardunio said. “The condition they have this course in is amazing.”