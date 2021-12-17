The Salida High School boys’ basketball team put up 77 points Thursday, but it wasn’t enough to beat the undefeated, No. 1-ranked St. Mary’s Pirates in Colorado Springs, and the Spartans lost 102-77.
“We got down early,” coach Adam Christensen said. “We gave up 27 in the first and 25 in the second, but we won the third and fourth quarters. It felt good to come back and beat them in the second half.”
The Spartans put up good numbers, with 14 in the first and 16 in the second. They beat the Pirates 25-22 in the third and 22-18 in the fourth, but Christensen said by that time it was pretty much a “battle of the benches,” as second- and third-string players were rotated in.
Junior Chase Diesslin led the Spartans offensively, putting up 23 points, followed closely by junior Tristan Jackson with 20.
Jackson led defensively with five blocks and 17 total rebounds.
“Tonight was nothing we didn’t expect,” Christensen said. “They were really good, and just shot better. We hope to see them again at regionals, maybe in the state play-offs. I think we can play at their level.”
The C team won, while the junior varsity lost by 1 point, Christensen said, missing a shot at the buzzer.
The loss puts the Spartans at 3-2 overall this season and 0-1 in league play.
At 3 p.m. Saturday they will return home to face off against the 4-2 La Junta Tigers.