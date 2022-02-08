The Salida High School girls’ swim team finished second in the Tri-Peaks League meet Saturday in Fountain.
St. Mary’s High School won with 491 points, while runner-up Salida had 389.
“Our girls had a fantastic showing at this meet,” said coach Wendy Gorie. “We were one of the smallest teams represented, yet we placed second at the meet. All of our girls swam incredibly well, and we had almost all personal best times.”
Salida had 14 swimmers at the meet compared to 33 from St. Mary’s.
Salida picked up three additional state qualifications at the meet. Gorie said the team now has nine swimmers qualified for state, a record for the Lady Spartans. Seniors Jaesa Carlson and Lindsey Baroni and freshman Kasey Glaser all posted state qualifying times at the meet.
Salida had numerous finalists at the league meet, including the 4x50-yard freestyle relay team, which took first place. Their time of 1:46.73 bested Colorado Academy by nearly two seconds. The relay team consisted of freshmen Cedar Lengerich, Kasey Glaser and Shae Merchant plus junior and anchor leg Emma Diesslin.
Salida will head to Thornton on Friday and Saturday for the 3A state meet. “We are really well positioned to go into our state meet next weekend,” said Gorie. “These girls have worked so hard all season, and their work and dedication is paying huge dividends.”
Forty-three schools will compete at the meet.
Name Place Time
4x50-yard Medley Relay
Salida 2 2:00.70
(Lindsey Baroni, Ember Hill, Jaesa Carlson, Kasey Glaser)
Salida 9 2:15.21
(Ellie King, Tayla Young, Elle Farnsworth, Rebecca Russell)
200-yard Freestyle
Cedar Lengerich 3 2:08.19
Lindsey Baroni 5 2:13.52
Ellie King 11 2:27.93
Rebecca Russell 12 2:30.08
Charlie Messa 17 2:29.73
200-yard Individual Medley
Ember Hill 3 2:23.16
Tayla Young 5 2:32.22
Elle Farnsworth 11 2:48.61
50-yard Freestyle
Shae Merchant 4 26.68
Kasey Glaser 6 27.76
Karli Bainbridge 31 34.22
100-yard Butterfly
Emma Diesslin 2 1:00.06
Jaesa Carlson 5 1:08.23
100-yard Freestyle
Lindsey Baroni 6 1:00.25
Charlie Messa 18 1:09.59
Macy Matthews 32 1:20.63
500-yard Freestyle
Cedar Lengerich 2 5:53.60
Kasey Glaser 3 6:01.43
Rebecca Russell 6 6:20.25
Ellie King 7 6:35.71
4x50-yard Freestyle Relay
Salida 1 1:46.73
(Cedar Lengerich, Kasey Glaser, Shae Merchant, Emma Diesslin)
Salida 11 2:07.88
(Charlie Messa, Karli Bainbridge, Ellie King, Elle Farnsworth)
100-yard Backstroke
Emma Diesslin 2 1:01.95
Shae Merchant 6 1:07.65
Jaesa Carlson 10 1:10.05
Elle Farnsworth 13 1:14.72
100-yard Breaststroke
Ember Hill 2 1:10.75
Tayla Young 5 1:16.49
Macy Matthews 15 1:31.96
Karli Bainbridge 19 1:30.51
4x100-yard Freestyle Relay
Salida 2 3:58.55
(Cedar Lengerich, Shae Merchant, Lindsey Baroni, Emma Diesslin)
Salida 9 4:20.35
(Jaesa Carlson, Rebecca Russell, Tayla Young, Ember Hill)