Gwen Ramsey lands podium finish at Ski Cooper

A smaller than normal pack of Lake County Panthers raced giant slalom at their home hill, Ski Cooper, on Wednesday.
With much of the team absent due to quarantines, a half dozen girls represented Lake County.
Gwen Ramsey landed the first podium finish of the year, finishing in third place after two run.
Cassidy Gillis finished ninth, followed by Lucia Zettler (20th), Maya Nagal (27th), Gabbie Tait 30th and Lily Leddington in 40th out of 49 total girls.
“This was a challenging race situation being the first race on our home hill with all the new COVID protocols,” said coach Ben Cairns. “Our athletes and visiting athletes and coaches all did a great job to follow the guidelines and give us all a safe fun event. LCHS continued to ski well and we are seeing more depth in high school than we have in a long time. Gwen led the way, but many other athletes got in the mix with strong runs.”
Next, the Panthers will host and compete in the first ever mixed-gender Dual Slalom Knockout Wednesday at their training hill, Dutch Henri.