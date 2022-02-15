The Salida High School girls’ basketball team lost 49-6 to Lamar Saturday in Salida.
The game began with an 8-0 run by Lamar, which prompted Salida coach Keith Wyatt to call a time-out midway through the first quarter in an attempt to right the ship.
It was to no avail as the Lady Spartans continued to struggle to get in a rhythm and they were shutout 28-0 in the first half.
Salida managed to eventually put points on the board in the third, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit, and the Lady Spartans were handed their ninth loss of the season. The team is 8-9 overall and 5-6 in league play.
“It wasn’t our best, obviously,” said Wyatt. “We weren’t ready to play; as the coach I have to take responsibility for that.”
With a 12-6 record, Lamar was a difficult opponent for the Lady Spartans. “I knew it’d be tough,” said Wyatt. “They’re a good team.” Lamar has held opponents to an average of 32 points a game, which is the second best in the Tri-Peaks League.
Wyatt said the team took Sunday off before practicing Monday and Tuesday in preparation for their next game on Wednesday. “It’s hard to recover,” he said.
The Lady Spartans’ next game will be at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the road against Buena Vista. Wyatt said, “I think we’ll be ready for that.” The Lady Demons are 8-9 overall this season and 5-5 in league play. The game is Salida’s last of the regular season.